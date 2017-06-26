Danica Patrick and boyfriend Ricky Stenhouse have a rough exchange on the track

Ask country artists who date or marry fellow country artists—most would tell you it isn’t the easiest thing in the world. Same goes for NASCAR drivers Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. who aren’t just swapping spit, but also swapping paint.

During the June 25 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma, Danica got dinged after Dale Earnhardt Jr and Kyle Larson scuffled in stage two of the road course. The bump sent her No. 10 Ford into a tailspin as the pair slid back, but her driver’s side back quarter panel caught the nose of Ricky’s No. 17 Fusion, ending the day prematurely for her handsome beau.





Danica remained relatively calm after getting clipped, with in-car audio revealing that, at the time of the accident, she simply uttered, “Whoa!”

Apparently NASCAR writer Jeff Gluck had a bit more insight into what was happening in the cockpit of Danica’s car, and it’s apparent she was pretty frustrated. Live tweeting her reactions, he shared:

Danica: "Who is that dumb?"

Spotter: "10-4 on that."

Danica: "No, who? Who is that dumb?" Not sure who spun her yet. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 25, 2017

Danica Patrick disgusted with that wreck: "The 42 and the 27 were being retarded. Whole fucking race left." — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 25, 2017

But she was also feeling great remorse for taking Ricky out of the race.

Danica Patrick: "Tell Ricky I'm sorry." — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 25, 2017

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the only incident for the skilled young driver. Earlier in the race, she and Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a minor collision, resulting in the first caution flag of the day. However, both were able to reenter the race and finish it with Junior coming in at No. 6 and Danica coming in at 17.

Now, it’s off to Daytona for all of this season’s drivers for the Coke Zero 400. Best of luck and stay safe out there!