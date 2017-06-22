Danica Patrick turns things upside down in new sexy body shot

As NASCAR drivers head to the beautiful California landscape for their June 25 race at Sonoma Speedway, some have been able to carve out some time to sit back and enjoy themselves.

One of those drivers is Danica Patrick.

In fact, the NASCAR superstar has been visiting a series of wineries in California, according to her Instagram feed. But it’s one pic in particular that is getting all of the attention. “Don’t mind my outfit for dinner,” she wrote, alongside a picture of herself doing a handstand, exposing some rock hard abs. “Thanks to my commitment to yoga I was still able to stick a handstand after three wine tastings today. 🤣:wine_glass:all about breathing and focus.”





Her time in California has also allowed Danica precious time with family and friends, including boyfriend and fellow NASCAR competitor Ricky Stenhouse Jr. “Fun with a capital F when in Napa Valley,” she wrote. “Man, this place is so wonderful! Tastings at Caldwell, italics, and HDV. Our cellars are going to get full fast! @somniumwine may be mine, but I love tastings as well. Helps me learn and it’s how I fell in love with the valley.”