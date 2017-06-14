Danica Patrick’s latest Instagram video has people talking

God knows we all need a break every once in a while, especially if you are a famous NASCAR driver that keeps finding herself in the midst of controversy. And on June 13, Danica Patrick showed fans how she takes a break from it all — yoga.

“Evening flows yo. doing a little @cyogalab backbend flow practice,” she wrote on her Instagram page, captioning a video. “I was told by @stenhousejr not to workout today because I had another wonderful post race migraine last night and it was still there this morning……so I listened. Thanks babe. .I great practice is to set an intention for the day. And I don’t do it everyday but I do it every time I meditate in the morning. (So do more of that Danica:thinking_face:) Mine was to respect my body today. But it can be anything. Peace, happiness, be calm, surrender, let go…..anything you think you need to work on. Try it.”





Of course, fans immediately weighed in on the video that showed off her strength and physique while she demonstrated her various yoga poses. “Your body is a beautiful machine” and “I can feel my back spasm just watching this,” a couple of fans said.

And then there were fans that took it a little too far.

“Bendy girls rule,” one wrote.

There’s always one in the bunch.