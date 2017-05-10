Danica Patrick’s PDA in victory lane still has NASCAR fans talking

Through the years, NASCAR fans have come to not only love the drivers they see on the track, but also the driver’s wives who stay behind the scenes, supporting their men.

However, fans were recently treated to some good ole love in victory lane courtesy of fellow drivers and romantic couple Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., as they celebrated Ricky’s win at the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The couple’s excitement was evident after the race during various interviews.

RELATED: NASCAR’s baby boom revs up again with this baby news

“She supports me through anything I need to do,” Ricky said in an interview after the race. “Whether it’s we need to fly somewhere a little bit later because I need to spend a little more time with the guys at the shop or want to go to dirt races or things like that, she’s been so supportive and knows how hard that I’ve worked. And to have her there was really awesome.”





“At the beginning of the race when he was leading, I was thinking he was either gonna stay in the lead or something bad might happen,” Danica added. “But I got the feeling that it was just one of those days where he was gonna make it happen. It was a very good day.”

RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Jr. divulges more details about new TV project

Of course, all this love in victory lane also meant for some NSFW tweets from fans about the couple.

This is the only time Danica's been happy that Ricky finished first. — Jeffery M. GorDONE (@mr4time) May 7, 2017

Sent from anonymous insider: "Ricky started the day on the pole and Danica will end the night on it." BAHAHAHAHA — The Orange Cone (@TheOrangeCone) May 7, 2017

Danica's totally gonna knock Ricky up tonight. #BabyDega — HЯF (@Honest_Race_Fan) May 7, 2017

Danica's gonna let Ricky bump draft her all night long tonight. Okay, last one, I promise. — Jeffery M. GorDONE (@mr4time) May 8, 2017