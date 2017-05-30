Details of Gregg Allman’s last days just might break your heart

Many people within the music industry were well aware that Gregg Allman’s days were numbered after reports about his declining health continued to surface. But when his death was announced on May 27, it still took the world by surprise, as did the details of his final days.

RELATED: Country superstars are mourning the loss of a musical legend

“He kept it very private because he wanted to continue to play music until he couldn’t,” said Michael Lehman, the rock star’s manager, in an ABC interview. His manager also said that Gregg died peacefully with his loved ones close by his side, probably succumbing to liver cancer. Michael also confirmed that Gregg would be buried alongside his late brother, founding Allman Brothers guitarist, Duane Allman, in Georgia.





Singer-guitarist Warren Haynes, who spent 25 years in The Allman Brothers Band alongside Gregg, also sat down with Rolling Stone to talk about the last time the two were together.

RELATED: Watch Eric Church’s stunning tribute performance for the late Gregg Allman

“Derek [Trucks] and I went to see him two days before the Wanee Festival [in late April in Live Oak, Florida],” Warren says in the interview. “It was very bittersweet. He was hanging in there. But you knew that he’s dodged so many bullets in his life. He could have held on for a long time, or he could have gone pretty quickly – as we saw.”