Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines is at it again with another anti-Trump tirade

Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines continues to spew hatred on just about anyone involved with the Donald Trump presidency. For example, on April 12, Natalie made more of her innermost feelings known. “Today’s gonna be a jam packed day,” she wrote. “First on the agenda: breakfast with @seanspicer at the Holocaust Center. #fireseanspicer @realDonaldTrump”

Today's gonna be a jam packed day.First on the agenda: breakfast with @seanspicer at the Holocaust Center. #fireseanspicer @realDonaldTrump — Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) April 12, 2017

RELATED: Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines spews more hatred toward President Trump

Natalie followed it up a couple hours of later with this harsh comment, asking, “You guys remember when we had all those white racist Anti-Semites running our country? It feels like it was just yesterday.”





You guys remember when we had all those white racist Anti-Semites running our country? It feels like it was just yesterday. — Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) April 12, 2017

RELATED: Flashback to a time when the Dixie Chicks sang the praises of our nation

Late last week, Natalie also threw some punches at Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly, letting out some 15-year-old pentup aggression toward the commentator. “I knew @oreillyfactor was a misogynistic insecure douchebag 15 years ago when he called us Dixie Sluts,” she wrote in an April 5 tweet. “Figure yourself out in therapy Bill.”

I knew @oreillyfactor was a misogynistic insecure douchebag 15 years ago when he called us Dixie Sluts.Figure yourself out in therapy Bill. — Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) April 5, 2017

Of course, when Natalie is not busy sending out a bevy of harsh tweets, she is still out there playing some amazing music with her band. Natalie and her Dixie Chicks bandmates are currently on tour in Canada, playing shows in Ottawa on April 14, Montreal on April 16, Hamilton on April 17 and London, Canada on April 18.