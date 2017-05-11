Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines shares thoughts on Trump following James Comey’s dismissal

It’s been more than 100 days since President Donald Trump was sworn into office, and it seems that Dixie Chicks lead singer, Natalie Maines, isn’t any more satisfied with the former “Celebrity Apprentice” figure’s leadership than she was the day he took the oath. In fact, as the country was learning that James Comey, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, had been terminated, the singer-songwriter had a few words for President Trump.

Natalie took to Twitter to voice back-to-back general thoughts on the president, beginning with one that addressed his mental capacity. She wrote, “Your ignorance is superseded by your mental illness. #5150 @realDonaldTrump.” As most country fans know through Dierks Bentley’s hit single, “5150,” the numeric sequence is the California police code for confining a person with a mental disorder.





The tweet actually earned a response from someone defending those who are mentally ill.

In a second tweet, she addressed a more personal characteristic—Trump’s signature hairdo. “Do you guys smell that? It smells like fear mixed with Aqua Net,” she wrote.

Obviously responses were polarized with some siding with Natalie and others with Trump, but the singer made no other comments.

Natalie has been quite vocal in her displeasure with the current political environment, but as most fans know, this isn’t her first time to voice her opinion regarding the leader of the United States. In 2004, comments against President George W. Bush caused many country radio stations to stop playing the Chicks’ music.