Dolly, Dale and Luke are just some of the great celebs in this week’s Rare Country’s 5

Loretta Lynn said it best: “If you’re looking at me, you’re looking at country,” and you’re looking at this week’s re-cap of some of the best news stories that country music had to offer. Host Erin Holt is counting down the best stories and sharing all the details, so be sure to check out the video.

Starting at No. 5: he may be relatively new to the world of country music, but he ain’t scared! Handsome and talented Michael Ray just released a steamy video for his newest single, “Think a Little Less,” and tongues are wagging. Now, never fear ladies, the girl in the video is not with Michael; however, he is taken. Michael is dating Carli from the country trio Sister C.





Coming in at No. 4: country music fans know that Dolly Parton’s talents are many, and the rest of the world should know it by now, too. But just in case they didn’t, Dolly had her… well, her assets on display when she appeared on the Screen Actors Guild Awards to honor her pal and “9 to 5” co-star Lily Tomlin. Erin has the scoop on what got the Hollywood crowd so tickled.

RELATED: Dolly Parton’s latest take on politics had this Hollywood crowd in hysterics

NASCAR and country music go hand-in-hand, which is why Dale Earnhardt Jr. is back in this week’s countdown and lands at the No. 3 spot. If you’re a loyal Rare Country reader, then you know that the handsome hunk recently exchanged “I dos” with his new wife, Amy. The couple is back from their honeymoon and planning their future. What does that entail? Erin knows!

While some folks might still be puzzled that good ole boy Blake Shelton is dating high-glamour pop star Gwen Stefani, those on the inside say it makes perfect sense. Luke Bryan scored our No. 2 story when he spilled the beans on the celebrity couple after spending time with them at his Crash My Playa event in Mexico.

RELATED: Luke Bryan gives his honest opinion on Blake Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani

Our No. 1 story this week is warm and fuzzy and all about family. Wynonna Judd isn’t known for holding back how she feels and neither is her sister, Ashley, but they don’t always see eye to eye. So what happens when they are standing on different political platforms? Find out by watching this week’s Rare Country’s 5 video.

That’s it for another week of news in country music. We hope you enjoyed another Rare Country 5’s video with host Erin Holt. Be sure to tune in next week for more news from Nashville and beyond.