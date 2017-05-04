Dolly Parton shocks Tennessee wildfire victims with this huge payout

When Dolly Parton’s hometown went up in flames due to wildfires late last year, she stepped into action to raise more than $9 million for the relief efforts. Families who lost their homes in the fire were eligible for payouts from the My People Fund for $1,000 a month for six months to help them get back on their feet.

The final payment is going to be much bigger though. According to Knoxville TV station WATE, The Dollywood Foundation has confirmed the final check going to each family will be $5,000 instead of $1,000.





That’s quite a jump!

Dolly is expected to announce what she’ll do with the rest of the money raised for the relief fund very soon.

It’s just another example of why Dolly Parton is one of the most admired women on the planet.