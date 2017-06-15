Don’t dismiss this country classic until you hear Tim McGraw’s spin 

Most country music fans have a favorite era, and usually it’s pinned to when they first became fans of the genre. But for some reason, the ’80s are a stand-out decade that generated superstars like Randy Travis, The Judds, George Strait, Patty Loveless, Garth Brooks and Alabama.

Ask today’s country stars. Artists of the ’80s are who influenced and inspired them.

Or, just check out Tim McGraw’s newest potty party!

RELATED: Tim McGraw and this hot new band prove they are bathroom balladeers

Tim has made it a habit of taking the “Soul2Soul: The World Tour’s” opening acts into a bathroom or shower (where the acoustics are usually great) to cover a country classic, and his newest episode finds him with one of the hottest up-and-coming acts in country music, Midland, singing a song every country fan should know—Alabama’s “Dixieland Delight.”





If you’re an Alabama fan, then you know that part of the magic of the band (that was awarded the Academy of Country Music’s “Artist of the Decade” for the ’80s) is their insane harmonies and can’t-sit-still musical arrangements filled with plenty of acoustic guitar, fiddle and toe-tapping beats. So Tim, his band and those magical Midland boys made sure to cram everyone into the bathroom to ensure that same groove.

It’s cozy and crazy cool!

RELATED: You’ve got to see this hot new Tim McGraw and Faith Hill tour video

If you aren’t yet familiar with Midland, they’re a Rare Country favorite, so be sure to check out their debut single, “Drinkin’ Problem.” They also make perfect sense to cover this 1983 smash. Everything from their look to their sound harkens right back to the era when “Dixieland Delight” topped the charts.

Don’t fight it. You know you want to sing along.