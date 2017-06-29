“Duck Dynasty’s” Sadie Robertson is recovering from an alleged stalking incident

Sadie Robertson of A&E’s “Duck Dynasty” is thankful to be safe after going through a frightening ordeal during a recent shopping trip.

The 20-year-old reality star claims three men followed her around on foot at a local mall. She also says they later waited for her in the shopping center’s parking garage, where her car was parked.

On the night of June 27, Sadie took to Instagram to detail the alleged stalking incident, which had taken place earlier that evening.





“I smile with joy, peace, and thankfulness tonight before going to bed,” she wrote. “I walked out into the parking garage and saw a white van parked beside my car with three men that had previously been following me in the mall. You hear this story all the time … I won’t go into the details of mine. However, I’m very thankful tonight to be writing y’all a message of awareness.”

Sadie went on to explain that she called her dad, Willie Robertson when she realized she needed help. She also says she put her trust and faith in God, who offered her comfort and protection during her time of need.

“Today, more than any, I’m thankful to be able to have joy knowing I’m protected in the shadow of His wing,” the TV star and motivational speaker captioned. “I’m thankful for the big picture and, honestly, I’m really thankful for good people. For my earthly dad who answered the phone to calm my spirit, and for my Heavenly Father who sends His spirit to comfort me.”

Now that Sadie is able to tell her story, she hopes to make a difference by encouraging others to watch their surroundings, despite all of the distractions that sometimes get in the way.

“A minute of not paying attention tonight could [have] created a whole different life for me,” she wrote. “Be aware, always be in prayer, trust your ‘weird feelings’ (spirit checks), and call your accountability ALWAYS no matter how sure you are of the situation. We all need help every now and then … don’t be afraid to ask. I’m praying for bravery over every person who encounters a situation like the one I did tonight.”