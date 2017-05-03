Dustin Lynch opens up about his relationship with Kelly Osbourne

When Kelly Osbourne shared a pic of her and country star Dustin Lynch back in April celebrating their one-year anniversary, social media went wild with speculation.

With my boo @dustinlynchmusic #celebrating our first anniversary! #TheOddCouple 💜🍾💋 A post shared by Kelly! (@kellyosbourne) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT

But to Dustin, it really was much ado about nothing other than a beautiful friendship.

“She said it best when she tweeted out that we were an ‘odd couple,'” he laughs during a recent interview with Rare Country. “She is one of my best friends and one of the funniest people I know.”

Dustin says all him and Kelly can do is laugh at the rumors that the tabloids continue to spread about the couple. “The tabloids had us dating almost immediately,” he laughs. “The truth is that when we met at Stagecoach, Kelly digged around to get my phone number. And from there, we became friends. No matter what the tabloids say, we just love hanging out.”

In fact, Dustin says his similarities with Kelly are plenty, including the fact that she is about to get some experience with tour life as she goes out on the road to promote her new memoir, “There Is No F—ing Secret: Letters from a Badass Bitch.”

“It’s a big step to put your life in a book,” says Dustin about Kelly’s new project. “She is sure going to get a taste of road life when she goes out on her book tour, so it will be fun to watch.”

Has he read the book yet?

“Not yet,” Dustin says. “She needs to shoot me a copy.”

And while Kelly might not be his ultimate love connection, his current song, “Small Town Boy,” does tell the story of a love he hopes to find.

“The song is really about two people who love each other for who they are,” Dustin says. “It’s about true love. And I hope I can find that. I know a lot of people who are in love so I know it exists. It’s out there. I know it is.”