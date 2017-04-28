Eric Church lives up to his last name with this soulful dose of inspiration

We always knew Eric Church sang with a lot of passion, but he’s more fired up than usual on this rare gospel performance.

It’s a cover of the gospel/R&B group The Staple Singers’ song “Eyes on the Prize,” and Eric sings it with a fiery conviction. The verses of the song reference stories from the Bible giving testimony to God’s power to deliver people from impossible situations. When Mavis Staples first performed this song in the ’60s, she sang it as an anthem of the Civil Rights movement.

No matter what hardship you’re going through today, “Eyes on the Prize,” is a strong source of inspiration to keep pushing ahead with God’s help.

If you like what you hear with Eric’s performance, you’ll be happy to know it’s part of an all-star tribute concert to Mavis Staples coming to DVD and CD on June 2. “Mavis Staples: I’ll Take You There — An All-Star Celebration” features performances from Bonnie Raitt, Gregg Allman and Mavis herself along with this Eric Church number.