Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are giving us goose bumps with their sexy new video

It almost isn’t fair how beautiful Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop watching the new video for “Speak to a Girl” anytime soon!

The superstar couple, who are coming up on 20 years of wedded bliss, debuted the video on June 6. Much like their previous videos for “I Need You,” “Let’s Make Love” and “It’s Your Love,” Tim and Faith delivered a super provocative piece without going too far.

The video shows the couple sharing tender kisses, gentle caresses and warm embraces, occasionally in silhouette, but more often in close-ups where you can truly see them looking deeply into each other’s eyes. One setup shows them on a turquoise-colored couch with Faith laying her head in Tim’s lap, and it’s positively riveting. It also shows why Soul2Soul is the perfect name for their tour.

Besides their insane chemistry and beautiful cinematography, we can’t help but notice how both Faith and Tim seem to have discovered a fountain of youth or the ability to turn back the clock. Both look incredibly fit, but they also look as good as they did when they first started. In fact, they may look better!

Once again, country music’s mega couple has delivered a timeless video by simply being who they are—an authentic country couple with a love that fairy tales are made of.