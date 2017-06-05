Faith Hill and Tim McGraw just dropped the sexiest teaser for their upcoming video

As sure as the sunrise, when Faith Hill and Tim McGraw release a sexy song together, you can count on an equally sexy video to accompany it. And we aren’t one bit mad about it.

So, when Faith shared a teaser for the video for “Speak to a Girl” on her Instagram page, we may have gotten a little weak in the knees. The brief clip that she shared reveals the talented blonde beauty in a series of… situations… with her handsome hunky husband, Tim. The brief scenes show fingers intertwined, warm embraces, tender caresses and soft kisses.





RELATED: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw show off their Bahamas beach house

Tomorrow. #SpeakToAGirlVideo A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on Jun 5, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Who else is ready for this entire video, besides us?

Get ready, because this bad boy is going to make its debut June 6 on Vevo.

RELATED: Watch as Faith Hill and Tim McGraw serve up some sexy birthday PDA

We just can’t get enough of this sizzling couple and their palpable chemistry. Fans who are lucky enough to have attended one of their “Soul2Soul World Tour” shows have witnessed it firsthand, but there’s still time for the rest of us to catch it. The Soul2Soul Tour continues into October.