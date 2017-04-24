Faith Hill and Tim McGraw turn up the heat with this new song on tour

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are pros at putting their hot romance on full display.

They’ve been proving that all month long, while on their massive 2017 Soul2Soul World tour.

On April 20, the married couple of 20 years brought their true love to North Charleston, South Carolina, as part of the third stop on their 65-date trek.

The husband and wife duo pleased fans at the North Charleston Coliseum with plenty of solo songs and hit collaborations during the 2-hour concert. But, perhaps one the biggest highlights of the night was their duet performance of their new song, “Break First.”





The clip above, which shows a portion of the tune, features Faith in a dazzling blue dress with a sparkly slit. Her handsome hubby wears his signature black cowboy hat, and a skin-tight shirt that accents his arm muscles. Throughout the catchy ballad, the lovebirds swap lyrics, and blend their voices in epic harmony amid a blue-colored background of glass confetti.

The intensity of the song builds, as they make their way toward each other, while gazing into each other’s eyes. Then, they get close enough to lock lips. However, instead, they let the music take over, before they take a bow.

How hot is that?

“Break First” is set to appear on the couple’s upcoming joint album, due out later this year. Another song on the forthcoming project includes, “Speak to a Girl,” which was released on March 23. Faith and Tim launched their Soul2Soul tour on April 7 in New Orleans. The trek, which includes some of the biggest opening acts, wraps in New York City at the end of October.