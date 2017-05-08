Faith Hill puts her own spin on a Beyoncé song, and it’s amazing

Faith Hill has one of the biggest voices in country music. She has proven that by putting her vocals on bubbly pop-leaning tunes like “This Kiss” and powerhouse ballads like “Breathe.”

But, on May 4, the blonde beauty took things to a whole new level when she mashed up her inspirational song “Free” with Beyoncé’s R&B tune, “Freedom.”

It all happened during Faith and hubby Tim McGraw’s 2017 Soul2Soul World Tour stop at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Tim and Faith had just finished performing their couple’s set, and the “Mississippi Girl” was getting ready to take the stage solo.





Brilliant purple lights and lasers flashed behind Faith, as she began to amp up the crowd with her energy. She launched into “Free” with so much passion and enthusiasm before ending the tune with a surprise “Freedom” chorus, which you can see in the clip above.

Surprisingly, the songs fit each other like a glove, as they both represent similar themes of taking control of one’s own life by breaking away from a tough situation. Faith’s “Free” appears on her 2002 album, “Cry,” while Queen Bey’s “Freedom” can be found on her latest project, “Lemonade.”

Faith and Tim embarked on their Soul2Soul Tour in April. The trek, which is their first in 10 years, runs through October and features several big-name opening acts. In the fall, the married power couple will release their first-ever joint album. The unnamed project features newly released singles, “Speak to a Girl” and “Break First.”