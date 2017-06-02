Fans are speculating over Blake Shelton and Gwen’s Stefani’s recent visit to the recording studio

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are pros at mixing business with pleasure. In fact, the cute couple of one year recently wrapped up Season 12 of “The Voice,” where they competed against each other as coaches.

Now, it looks like the lovebirds might be working on a new project, as a team.

The two were spotted heading into a Los Angeles-area recording studio on June 1, according to “Entertainment Tonight.” Their destination has fans wondering if they’re working on a song together – or perhaps, an entire album!





Heading to a recording studio today 💿🙏🏻💕 #gwenstefani #blakeshelton #shefani❤️ A post shared by #shefani❤️ (@gwen.and.blake) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

The Instagram shot above shows Gwen casually clad in an army jacket and a pair of blue jeans. Blake, who walks alongside her, looks comfortable in a black button-down shirt and his signature Smithworks Vodka ball cap.

Even though she’s a rock star and he’s a country singer, seeing them collaborate musically is not all that surprising. In 2016, they released a heartfelt duet called “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” as part of Blake’s “If I’m Honest” album.

They both have also expressed interest in writing and recording together again. “Man, I hope so,” Blake admitted to ET, earlier this year. Then, back in March, Gwen told the outlet that she was working on some new music in the studio. However, she didn’t give away any details.

So, would you be excited to hear new music from Gwen and Blake? We’d love to hear your thoughts.