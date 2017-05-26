Fans found this country star’s old MySpace account and started posting photos

Even if we’re not famous, we all have photos we’d rather keep from getting out to the world at large. It turns out country stars have embarrassing photos they’d rather keep to themselves, too.

That was the case for Kelsea Ballerini when some fans stumbled across her old MySpace social media account from her middle school days.

Sitting in an empty arena listening to my new record over the speakers feeling so much pride and excitement for what's next. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) May 26, 2017

For those of you too young to know, MySpace was a huge social media platform in the middle 2000s. It’s a lot like Facebook is today. Just like a Facebook account, a MySpace account lives on even after you’ve moved on to other social platforms.





So, these fans found this vintage picture of Kelsea looking like a ’60s hippie princess from her middle school days. They posted it with the caption “@kelseaballerini tour rehearsals pictures leaked.”

Kelsea was a little embarrassed but ultimately rolled with it. She retweeted the photo and wrote, “What happens when you can’t remember your MySpace password to delete your middle school mistakes..”

Kelsea has come a long way from those middle school days. She’s about to drop brand-new music from a brand-new album, and she’s been teasing it on Twitter.

In the meantime, you can catch Kelsea on tour with Lady Antebellum and Brett Young all summer long. Check out tour dates here.