Flashback to the Matthew McConaughey speech that has motivated millions

It’s easy to think that the entertainment industry’s most successful stars live a fantastic life that has them so far removed from reality that they’ve forgotten about what really matters. In fact, interest in that illusion has become a national pastime, and the subject of hit reality TV shows. However, handsome actor Matthew McConaughey reminds us that he hasn’t strayed from his country boy values with words that remain motivational to this day.

After receiving the Best Actor trophy at the 2014 Oscars for his heart-wrenching role as Ron Woodruff in “Dallas Buyers Club,” the native of Uvalde, Texas, gave his thanks with one of the most poignant, emotional and well-composed speeches we’ve ever heard.





With his beautiful mother and his wife watching, along with his Hollywood peers, Matthew accepted his trophy and began by expressing his gratitude to the members of the acting community who had contributed to his success.

But then his words became incredibly personal. “There are a few things, about three things, to my account, that I need each day,” he said. “One of them is something to look up to, another is something to look forward to and another is someone to chase.”

He continued, “First off, I want to thank God, because that’s who I look up to. He has graced my life with opportunities that I know are not of my hand or any other human hand. He has shown me that it’s a scientific fact that gratitude reciprocates. In the words of the late [British actor] Charlie Laughton, ‘When you’ve got God, you’ve got a friend and that friend is you.’”

Matthew then thanked his family, saying they are what he looks forward to. He also addressed his late father saying, “To you Dad, you taught me what it means to be a man.” He also said that his mother demanded that he and his brothers to respect themselves so they, in turn, could better respect others.

The actor and country music fan then turned to his wife and, choking back tears, said, “The courage and significance you give me every day I go out the door is unparalleled. You are the four people in my life I want to make most proud of me,” he added, referencing the couple’s three children.

Matthew wrapped his thanks with a message that could be relevant for everyone. Recalling that as a young boy he was asked who his hero was, Matthew replied, “It’s me in 10 years.” A decade later, the person asked the then 25-year-old actor if he was his own hero yet, and Matthew replied, ‘Not even close. My hero is me at 35.’”

He explained, “Every day, every week, every month, and every year of my life, my hero is always 10 years away. I’m never going to be my hero. I’m not going to attain that. I know I’m not, and that’s just fine with me because that keeps me with somebody to keep on chasing. So, to any of us, whatever those things are, whatever it is we look up to, whatever it is we look forward to, and whoever it is we’re chasing, to that I say, ‘amen.’ To that I say, ‘alright, alright, alright.’”