Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys brought this tender love song to “Ellen”

If you were one of the many viewers who tuned in to watch “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on June 6, chances are you drooled over the seven hot hunks who brought their amazing vocal talents to the stage.

Those singers were none other than country music duo Florida Georgia Line and ’90s pop group, the Backstreet Boys.

Together, the two acts performed their latest hit, “God, Your Mama and Me,” from FGL’s 2016 “Dig Your Roots” album.





In this clip, FGL’s Tyler Hubbard asks the screaming crowd, “How y’all doin?” before he steps in front of the gang to showcase his signature vocals on the first verse. Then, FGL’s Brian Kelley and BSB join in with their powerful pipes to make a perfect blend of harmony on the emotional chorus.

With its spiritual message, performing “God, Your Mama and Me” is bittersweet for Tyler, as he and his wife Hayley Hubbard recently announced they were expecting a little one. They’re baby boy is due in December.

Florida Georgia Line, who recently took home the award for Duo Video of the Year at the “2017 CMT Music Awards,” is currently on the road for their summer “Smooth Tour.” Openers for the trek include hip-hop icon Nelly and country singer Chris Lane. Backstreet Boys are also on the bill for select dates.

Watch the video above to see FGL and BSB perform “God, Your Mama and Me.”