Florida Georgia Line talks about the next generation of men coming to country music

Country stars are almost always thinking ahead to the next song, the next album and the next tour. Florida Georgia Line has already locked down one addition to next year’s tour — Tyler Hubbard’s baby.

In the pressroom at CMA Music Festival, Tyler admitted that was one of the things he was looking forward to most. “We’re having a little boy,” he said. “I could not be more excited. Next year is going to be crazy on the road having a little guy running around with us, but we’re superexcited.”

T-Hubbs and wife Hayley aren’t the only ones excited. The other half of the duo, Brian Kelley, and wife Brittany are tickled, too. “Two beautiful humans making another human, it’s going to be amazing,” he said. “They’re going to be great parents.”

Brian didn’t comment on whether or not he and Brittany had family plans, but one of the things they are anticipating is growing their Tribe Kelley clothing line. Brian is also a collector of vintage concert T-shirts, but for Baby Hubbard, it isn’t a retro tee. Brian and Brittany got the baby boy vintage denim. “The baby’s dialed in already,” Tyler said.

It’s hard to imagine how Florida Georgia Line could up the ante on their “Smooth Tour” with Nelly and Chris Lane, but they have a good start on it with their next generation.