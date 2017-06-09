Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley have the perfect gender reveal

With so many country artists expecting babies this year, coming up with a creative way to announce the gender of the new addition is a challenge. But when Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley planned their reveal, they kept it sweet but with a fun theme that was perfect for them.

It was either going to be pink or blue when they sliced into that cake, but in his June 8 Instagram story, Tyler also showed that, according to the cake topper, it was going to be dirt bikes or diamonds.





With one little slice of cake removed, Tyler, Hayley and all the rest of us learned that soon to join the Hubbard’s cupboard is a baby…boy!

Dirt bikes for the win! And he’s already set to be as snappy a dresser as his dapper daddy.

Tyler and Hayley just announced earlier in the week that they were expecting, so FGL fans are getting a double-whammy of good news. On top of that, Tyler and his duo partner, Brian Kelley, opened a new restaurant, took home the Duo Video of the Year trophy at the recent CMT Music Awards, and they’re headlining the main stage at CMA Music Festival on June 10.

Such slackers.

We’re kidding of course. Florida Georgia Line is on fire and we couldn’t be more delighted for the happy parents-to-be.