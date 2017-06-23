Former NASCAR driver takes big step in his battle with cancer

If we were to guess, we’d say that time is always on John Andretti’s mind.

The former INDYCAR and NASCAR driver, who has been battling colorectal cancer since January, likely counts down the days leading up to his next treatment or test result. He also likely wishes he could slow down the minutes he gets to spend with his loved ones.

RELATED: This former NASCAR driver shares details on his debilitating diagnosis

The 54-year-old driver, who is nephew to racing legend Mario Andretti, has been waiting patiently for his next surgery, which was originally supposed to take place in early June before it got postponed.





Now, that long-awaited day has finally arrived.

On June 20, John let fans know that he was going in for his second surgery, following chemotherapy treatment number six and a colon resection. This time, doctors would remove cancer from his liver, and any other areas where the disease, which is in stage 4, has spread.

“Today Dr. Iannitti performs his magic to allow me to become an much older man! He is BA and Italian. #greatcombination,” John tweeted.

Today Dr. Iannitti performs his magic to allow me to become an much older man! He is BA and Italian. #greatcombination — John Andretti (@John_Andretti) June 20, 2017

Many of John’s followers immediately took to Twitter to send him prayers and well wishes in hopes that he’d have a successful procedure. One fan wrote, “Good luck John … We are praying for you my friend. .”

Good luck John… We are praying for you my friend.🙏 — Stephen Farmer (@sfarmer2) June 21, 2017

Another fan wrote, “Prayers for you, your family, your surgical team and all the docs and nurses in charge of your care!”

Prayers for you, your family, your surgical team, and all the docs and nurses in charge of your care! — Laura Legault (@LJLeg) June 20, 2017

Turns out all of the prayers have helped, because John seems to be in good hands.

RELATED: A former NASCAR driver issues a statement concerning his heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

“Home today from the hospital,” he updated in a second tweet, “Ablation of 2 spots on liver, removed spleen and gall bladder. Doing well. #CheckIt4Andretti.”

We’re happy to hear the good news, and continue to pray for John as he keeps fighting his biggest race yet!