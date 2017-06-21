From his zany personality to his giving heart, there’s a lot to love about Blake Shelton

Rare Country fans have spoken and we’ve listened, but it wasn’t a big deal. We love Blake Shelton just as much as all of y’all do. So much so that when we started thinking of all the reasons why we’ve come to adore this down home, authentic Oklahoma boy, we couldn’t stop.

But, as we’ve said before, Rare Country’s 3,682,117 just doesn’t roll off the tongue quite as neatly as Rare Country’s 5, so we’re holding ourselves back and Erin Holt is counting our short list for us in this week’s video.

Of course, one of the things we love most about Blake is his zany personality. We got our first taste of his dry sense of humor and quick wit during his live shows. Then he started making hilarious appearances on TV shows with Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Kimmel. And just when we didn’t think he could get any funnier, he got a Twitter account and all bets were off. The best part of Blake’s sense of humor, though, isn’t just when he innocently and good-naturedly ribs his pals, it’s when he turns that wit back on himself. When it comes to being self-deprecating, he’s the boss.

There’s another side of Blake’s personality that we can’t get enough of, and it’s kind of on the other side of his craziness. This good ol’ boy has got one of the most giving hearts in country music. He’s very quiet about his generosity, but he’s also very genuine. We recently heard about him searching through the back rooms of one arena searching for a little fan who was too nervous to meet him at a show. And in his own hometown, he’s hauled stranded motorists out of mud and high water. That isn’t just downright neighborly, it’s pretty heartwarming for one of country music’s biggest stars.

Like we said, Erin has a few more reasons that we love Blake in this week’s Rare Country’s 5, but we’re looking to y’all to apply the other 3,682,112. Comment with a reason or two that this country superstar warms your heart below. And be sure to check back in for more Rare Country’s 5!