Garth Brooks shocks everyone with this crazy workout shot

Who knew Garth Brooks was so buff?

The country superstar just posted a pic from the gym that’s got all the ladies at Rare Country salivating. In the selfie, Garth is flexing his impressive bicep and flashing that signature grin of his.

RELATED: Garth Brooks’ connection to Dale and Amy Earnhardt is a heartwarming one

It turns out Garth was challenged to show off the muscle pic by NFL star Brett Favre for the #Flex4Forces campaign with The USO. Brett challenged both Garth and actor Ashton Kutcher to flex after Tim McGraw issued the challenge to him.





RELATED: Garth Brooks gets sappy about his love for Trisha Yearwood

Tim posted his shirtless flex video on May 27.

As for Garth, he issued the flex challenge to tennis superstar Serena Williams saying, “She’s gonna show all of us boys up!”

Garth has to keep in shape for his upcoming shows in Billings, Montana and Lafayette, Louisana. Go to GarthBrooks.com for a full list of tour dates.