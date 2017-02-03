Get a look at this country star’s stunning outdoor spread where he gets away from it all

Trace Adkins features his stunning piece of Tennessee farmland in the new lyric video for his single, “Watered Down.” Watching the country star walk around that gorgeous pond surrounded by beautiful trees and all that blue sky, it’s easy to understand why Trace spends as much time as possible at his own private getaway.

He tells Rare Country, “That’s my sanctuary. It’s been that for me almost 20 years since I’ve had that place. It’s quiet and secluded.”

RELATED: Trace Adkins comes clean about his challenging past in revealing new video





Listening to the lyrics of “Watered Down,” it’s clear Trace is taking steps to “temper his vices” and slow his life down just a bit. In the past few years, Trace has addressed issues with alcohol and lost his father, who was a real source of strength for Trace.

“My life has been so crazy for the last three years or so I’ve had to slow down or I’d lose my mind,” Trace says. “I’ve been covering up playing rope-a-dope wondering where the next punch was gonna come from. You have to slow down when you’re taking punches from so many different directions. You’ve just got to be still and cover up.”

RELATED: Trace Adkins shows off his generous heart in a very public way

While Trace is being more mindful of how he lives his life, he’s not exactly slowing down his work schedule. His new tour is now underway, and you can check out the dates at TraceAdkins.com.

“Watered Down” is the lead single from Trace’s upcoming album, “Something’s Going On,” due out March 31. Look for Trace to co-host NBC’s “Today” on Feb. 8.