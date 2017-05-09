Get a look inside Alan Jackson’s $6.4 million lakefront mansion

Alan Jackson hails from Newnan, Georgia, so it only makes sense he’d still have some property in his home state. What a piece of property it is, though.

RELATED: Take a moment to remember George Jones with this stunning Alan Jackson duet

Alan and his wife, Denise, have just put their northeast Georgia lakefront mansion on the market for a cool $6.4 million. The gorgeous home boasts five bedrooms with six full and three half baths spread out over 7,687 square feet. You can see even more photos of the estate at AJC.com.





The home offers privacy thanks to a gated entrance, and the flagstone patio with a fire pit offers “majestic mountain, lake and sunset views,” according to the listing. There’s also a two-story boathouse with a swim dock.

RELATED: Alan Jackson tells us how George Strait helped shape his life in a big way

Appropriately enough, the house is positioned not far from the Chattahoochee National Forest.