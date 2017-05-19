Get a look inside Luke Bryan’s magnificent Florida beach house

Luke Bryan’s Florida beach house is truly something to behold.

You can see the photos here from the new issue of “Traditional Home,” and Luke’s touch is all over the place. The four-story home was actually built in 1988. Luke and his wife, Caroline, added the fourth story, and Luke even salvaged the pine flooring in the house’s kitchen from a factory in his home state of Georgia.

The floors aren’t the only connection to Luke’s Georgia roots.

The Bryan family actually calls this house “Snowflake,” which was the nickname of Luke’s older brother, Chris. “Snowflake” is a bit of golf slang for scoring an eight on a single hole.

Caroline tells “Traditional Home,” “Evidently, Chris wasn’t a great golfer. ‘Snowman’ became his nickname. We named our [Tennessee] farm Red Bird Farm after Luke’s [late] sister [Kelly] and wanted to honor Chris as well.”

Everything about the house, from the furniture to the paint colors on the walls, is designed so Luke and Caroline and their family can just chill out. They usually have their two sons, Bo and Tate, as well as their two nieces and nephew Til with them at the beach house.

Says Caroline, ” Typically, all five kids are here with us. There is nothing better. And Luke can fish all day, which makes him the happiest man on the Gulf.”

Make sure to get a load of those ocean views Luke sees from the porch. It’s absolutely breathtaking.