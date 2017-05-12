Get out the tissues for this love fest between Miranda Lambert and her mother

Get out the tissues. We’re talking with Miranda Lambert about some amazing comments her mom, Beverly, wrote about the country superstar. It’s about to get emotional.

In a book released to fans with Miranda’s latest album, “The Weight of These Wings,” Beverly writes that she learns from her daughter every day.

“I learn by watching her business skills, her compassionate heart, her management style and her artistic eye,” Beverly says. “But I learn the most about myself through her lyrics. Too many times to count I have listened to her music and realized that she said something I had always thought or felt OR something that I’ve never thought or felt.”





We recently got to ask Miranda what it means to hear those compliments from her mother.

She says, “I think it’s just, she’s such a strong lady, and she raised a strong one. Sometimes the bullheadedness is a little irritating. I think we learn from each other now as adults. My mom is a kid at heart, too. So, we kind of even out.”

For more of those insightful lyrics Beverly is talking about, check out Miranda’s double-album, “The Weight of These Wings,” featuring her latest single, “Tin Man.”