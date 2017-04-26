Glen Campbell’s children help him say “Adios” with final album

It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than four years since Glen Campbell performed his final show. Fortunately, both Glen and wife Kim had the wherewithal to go into the studio, before Alzheimer’s completely ravaged his memory and ability, to record what will be the iconic country star’s final album, “Adios.”

And since the debilitating disease had already begun to destroy his memory, Glen got a little help from his friends and family. According to his website, Glen’s children — Ashley, Cal and Shannon — appear on the project, along with Vince Gill and Willie Nelson, who sings his own hit, “Funny How Time Slips Away,” with Glen. Carl Jackson also appears on “Arkansas Farmboy,” a song he wrote after Glen told him the story of his grandfather teaching him to play “In the Pines” on a guitar from Sears.





The album is set to be released on June 9 and is a 12-song collection of favorite songs that the country legend never had the chance to record, including a timeless version of Harry Nilsson’s “Everybody’s Talkin’,” which you can listen to here.

Glen, who celebrated his 81st birthday on April 22, announced that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in June of 2011. He launched his final tour that continued through 2012, even though the effects of the disease were becoming apparent to his audiences. Glen has now lost the ability to communicate and resides in an extended care facility in Nashville.