Gwen Stefani admits to talking about “cute boys” who aren’t Blake Shelton

It’s no doubt that Gwen Stefani loves her man Blake Shelton. She proves that every time she takes her red chair on “The Voice.” In fact, she often locks eyes and exchanges glances with her beau during performances.

But, aside from the lovebirds’ amazing chemistry, Gwen innocently finds herself crushing on a stranger every now and then. Hey, it’s only natural, right?

RELATED: A “The Voice” front-runner won over Blake Shelton with this masterful country cover

In a new video posted on the show’s Twitter page, Blake catches his love conversing quietly in a corner with Alicia Keys. Gwen says, “Uh oh!” as she sees Blake and Adam Levine approaching them.





Adam and Blake caught Gwen and Alicia talking about cute boys. Watch the final outtakes before the final #VoiceKnockouts tonight! pic.twitter.com/qz7E3gICU5 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 10, 2017

Then, with a hint of suspicion, Blake asks, “What are you guys doing right here?” Gwen blushingly responds, “We’re having girl talk.”

And, before Gwen’s able to finish disclosing the juicy topic to the rest of the crew, Alicia blurts out, “Cute boys!” Alicia’s answer prompts Blake to adorably question, “Me? Y’all were talking about me?”

“No unfortunately,” she admitted. “But we were talking about some other cute boys. You are also a cute boy. But, we just weren’t talking about you right now, because there has to be other things to talk about besides you, Blake.”

RELATED: This country cutie’s amazing blind audition had the coaches fighting over her on “The Voice”

Awww, poor Blakey!

Despite all of the girl talk, in the end, Gwen made sure to smooth things over with her cowboy. “You’re a super cute boy,” she told him, while batting her eyelashes.