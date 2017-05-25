Gwen Stefani lovingly comforts Blake Shelton after his “The Voice” loss

Blake Shelton isn’t afraid to boast about being the coach with the most wins on “The Voice.” At this point, he leads the panel with five victories. But, on May 23 during the show’s Season 12 finale, he got a taste of what it feels like to lose, as his co-star Alicia Keys took home her first win with her mentee Chris Blue.

Team Blake’s Lauren Duski earned the runner-up spot, and Blake’s other mentee Aliyah Moulden placed third. So, he was very close to a win, which made a loss even more painful to deal with.





After the finale, Blake appeared disappointed while walking off the set with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. He told Gwen that he felt “like a loser.” So, the “Hollaback Girl” offered some words of comfort to try and cheer him up.

“I don’t think – I think you’re a winner still,” she says in a video posted to her Instagram page.

“You do?” Blake asks, with a smile on his face, “I take it back. I feel like a winner.”

Awww! These two are so cute!

Turns out that Gwen cheered Blake up enough to get him to dance, too! She posted an adorable Boomerang of herself and Blake shimmying together, which you can see below.

So far, Alicia is the second female coach to win “The Voice,” as previous coach Christina Aguilera took the crown during Season 10. And, of course, Alicia didn’t hesitate to rub her accomplishment in Blake’s face.

“I gotta be honest… it’s a great dream of mine to put a whoopin’ on Blake Shelton!” Alicia tells Entertainment Tonight, “I couldn’t wait for the day!”

Despite her victory, Alicia won’t be back to try for win No. 2 against Blake and the other coaches. Gwen, whose team didn’t make it into the Season 12 finale, will also take a break in the fall. Season 13 will see new judge Jennifer Hudson and welcome back previous judge Miley Cyrus.