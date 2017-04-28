Gwen Stefani shared some romantic footage of her and Blake Shelton that has everyone talking

If we had to guess, we’d say that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are incredibly grateful for NBC’s “The Voice.” Not only because they get to coach some of the most talented singers in America, but also because they get to hang out with each other on the show that brought them together romantically.

And, it’s safe to say that they’ve been taking full advantage of their time together on the set, as they continue to publicly shower each other with love and affection.

On April 24, Gwen tweeted a photo of herself perched on her boyfriend’s lap, while he was seated in his famous red chair. She included the caption, “@blakeshelton @NBCTheVoice #liveshows gx.”

In the picture above, Blake leans in to his famous girlfriend to plant a kiss on her cheek. The loving duo couldn’t look happier. And, it’s so sweet.

Aside from stealing kisses for the camera, Blake and Gwen often spend their downtime backstage in their respective trailers. They recently watched playback videos of “The Voice” together in what appears to be one of their trailer’s. The ska and pop singer uploaded the two’s casual viewing party on Snapchat.

@gwenstefani snapping! @nbcthevoice with @blakeshelton 💕 A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:04pm PDT

Gwen also snapchatted several other clips from their comfy-looking hangout session, including one of Blake listening to country music, which you can see below.



The adorable pair has been going strong and steady for over a year now, and Gwen has been documenting their relationship on her personal social media pages ever since! We just love seeing their romance blossom in front of our eyes.

If you can’t get enough of Blake and Gwen, take a look at some more of their sweet moments together below!