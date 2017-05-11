Gwen Stefani was shocked over Adam Levine’s dirty remark about Blake Shelton’s privates

It seems like nothing is off-limits when it comes to the playful banter between Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. The two veteran coaches on “The Voice” will say just about anything to make the other the butt of a joke.

This time though, the Maroon 5 frontman’s comment about his bromance buddy was enough to make Blake’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, squirm.

RELATED: Sounds like Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are competing over love and friendships

It all happened on Monday, May 7 during an interview with E News! Gwen was standing alongside Adam and Alicia Keys when the reporter asked her to name one thing that fans don’t already know about Blake Shelton.





“What would shock people about him? Probably his knowledge of music – like broad knowledge outside of country music,” Gwen disclosed. “It’s pretty crazy. And just how gifted he is as a songwriter and just a singer. And then how much he just lets it all roll off. Like, he doesn’t care. That’s really shocking to me.”

Though the question was directed toward Gwen, Adam felt the need to chime in with his own revelation about Blake.

“Or the fact that he has three balls,” Adam quipped.

Adam’s off-color remark about Blake didn’t seem to sit well with Gwen. All she could do was shake her head.

RELATED: Blake Shelton reveals his true feelings about Adam Levine during this special ceremony

“Hi, hi Mom, hi Dad, I’m here with Adam Levine,” she said while waving to the cameras with an awkward smile spread across her face, “Aren’t you proud of me?”

“Hey, guys,” Adam added. “Sorry!”