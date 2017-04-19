Hear this teenage darling’s soaring country cover on “The Voice”

Blake Shelton has been a part of NBC’s “The Voice” since the show’s inception. He has also coached five winners during his time on the program. Despite his credibility as a coach, there’s one mistake that he’s willing to admit.

That’s letting go of his 15-year-old team member, Brennley Brown.

Luckily for Brennley, she still has a shot in the Season 12 competition, as Gwen Stefani stole her during the tough battle rounds.





So, on Tuesday, April 18, Brennley found herself competing in the live playoffs portion of the show for a chance to make it into the Top 12. And, boy did she deliver!

For her performance, Brennley crooned “Fly” by country duo Maddie & Tae. She shined onstage, with a baby’s breath halo in her hair and an acoustic guitar in hand. She showcased her deep southern twang and natural vibrato during the stripped-down rendition and soared on a high note toward the end of the ballad.

“I’m man enough to sit here and say when I’ve made a mistake, and letting you go, that was a mistake. You’re so good,” said Blake, reiterating his regret for letting Brennley slip through his fingers. “But, strangely enough, you and [Gwen] together is a deadly combination. You’re in the right place now.”

“You’re right, Blake,” Gwen added, “I’m learning so much from you. I’ve listened to so many girl country songs in the last week. So I’m learning, and I’m so grateful for that. You were beautiful tonight. You have so much style. So much personality.”

Gwen’s team was narrowed down from six members to three, as fans voted on two of their favorite competitors, and coaches had the chance to bring back one artist. Brennley now joins hopefuls Hunter Plake and Troy Ramey in advancing to the next round.

“The Voice” airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.