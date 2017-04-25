Here’s everything we know about the love of Kane Brown’s life

As news began to spread April 24 with a video showing Kane Brown announcing his engagement at a show back on April 18, many fans wondered – just who is this cutie who the country star wants to marry?

Well, we have some answers.

The lucky girl goes by the name of Katelyn Jae, and ironically, she is a singer, too! According to her Facebook page, she considers R&B and soul as her main musical influences, looking up to artists like Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. She is managed by Johnny Wright Management Co., who also represents music artists such as AJ McLean, Lance Bass and Justin Timberlake!





Katelyn’s latest video is for a song called “Perfect,” where she shows off a truly impressive voice. And much like her country love, she also has a number of covers on YouTube, including Tori Kelly’s “Nobody Love.”

Fans will recall that the two budding stars started sharing their love via social media back in January, with a ton of selfies and an adorable front seat karaoke session to Bruno Mars’ “Chunky.” And on the same day the engagement news spread, Kane also shared an adorable pic of him and Katelyn.

While many details have not yet been announced, we are just so happy to see Kane happy!