Here’s everything we’ve heard about Sam Hunt’s wedding plans

There’s no official word from Sam Hunt’s camp on his wedding plans, but reports say he’s tying the knot this Saturday in his hometown of Cedartown, Georgia.

Sam has said the wedding is happening very soon, and if these reports from TMZ are correct, it’s going to be a big affair.

The site reports Nashville-based designer Olia Zavozina is designing Sam’s fiancée, Hannah Fowler’s, gown. There will also be custom duds for the bridesmaids and groomsmen. We’re also hearing there are no plans to sell wedding photos to magazines, but we can’t help but think some of the images of the big day might show up in videos for Sam’s next album.





Sam’s debut album, “Montevallo,” was inspired by Hannah, and she’s obviously the woman he’s singing about in “Body Like a Back Road.” You’ll recall he went down in the audience and sang it to her at the ACM Awards. It was such a sweet and slightly awkward moment.

Watching #SamHunt go out to find his fiancé in the audience never gets old pic.twitter.com/Ptqd0nDSvt — Hottest Country (@HottestCountry) April 9, 2017

Of course, we’ll keep you posted on any updates on Sam and Hannah’s wedding.