Here’s the real breakup story that inspired this country newcomer’s sexy hit

You’ve no doubt heard Luke Combs’ runaway hit, “Hurricane,” which just spent two weeks at No. 1 on the country radio chart. The sexy song tells the story of a couple who split up and then hook up again after a chance meeting. Since Luke is a co-writer on the song, it’s fair to suspect he might have experienced this song firsthand.

The truth isn’t that sexy, though. It turns out Luke was having coffee with two of his songwriting buddies when one of them started talking about a friend who’d just broken up with his girlfriend.





Luke tells Rare Country, “He was worried about going out and running into her. I was like, ‘What a perfect experience.’ We’ve all kind of experienced that to some extent at least.”

That story prompted Luke to think about a song title he’d been holding on to for a while.

“I had had that title ‘Hurricane’ in my phone for a long time, and I honestly couldn’t tell you what it meant or why it was in there. Luckily, it was.”

They went on to combine Luke’s song title with that story about a friend’s breakup, and the result is the runaway hit “Hurricane.”

Says Luke, “We hit the nail on the head. I don’t think we knew that when we wrote it, but we did. I’m appreciative for that.”

“Hurricane” is the lead single from Luke Combs’ new album, “This One’s for You,” which is now on sale and available for streaming everywhere. Luke co-wrote every song on the project, but he chose that title, “This One’s for You,” as a tribute to all the people who’ve helped him get to this point. That list includes his parents, his band and co-writers, and the people who keep his career on track.

Says Luke, “I’m the dude that gets to be on the front of the album, but it’s so much more than just that. There’s so much that goes into it that nobody sees. It really has been a team effort over the last five or six years to get to this point. So, it makes sense to name the debut, ‘This One’s for You.'”

Look for Luke to perform “Hurricane” and album track “When It Rains It Pours” on NBC’s “Today” Monday, June 5.