Here’s why Brantley Gilbert may never really talk to his parents again

This time next year, Brantley Gilbert will be celebrating his first Father’s Day with his baby boy, due this fall. That means 2017 marks his last Father’s Day to have his own dad’s undivided attention.

In fact, both his mom and dad are counting down the days until their grandson arrives.

Brantley says, “My mom, she’s [about] babies period. My dad [is] the same way. Literally, if we have people over at the house and a baby walks in, you can kiss him goodbye for the rest of the night, ’cause he’s gonna be talking to it and holding that baby all night.”





There’s no doubt Brantley’s baby will be the center of attention once he arrives around his due date — November 17.

Brantley is just one of several country stars expecting babies this year. Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, will soon welcome a new baby to join their newly-adopted baby girl, Willa. Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, are expecting a baby, and Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, is pregnant with their first child together.

As for Brantley’s music, he just released a new single, “The Ones That Like Me,” from his latest album, “The Devil Don’t Sleep.” Brantley and wife Amber will spend most of this summer on the road as they prepare for their baby’s arrival.