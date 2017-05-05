Home Free amazes again with this a cappella ode to dads

Country music fans are loving Zac Brown Band’s current single, “My Old Man,” which not only tells the emotional story of a father and his children, but was also used as the backdrop of a NASCAR video featuring Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

And now, the song has gotten another beautiful treatment.

Released on May 5, a cappella extraordinaire Home Free delighted music fans with a new cover of the ZBB tearjerker.





“If you’ve followed us for any amount of time, you’ll know that we love all things Zac Brown,” said Home Free’s tenor Rob Lundquist in a recent press release. “All of our fathers have played huge roles in our lives, so when you couple that into a song as powerful as Zac did, it became a no-brainer for us to take a crack at this song.”

“It’s a beautiful story,” added bass Timothy Foust. “We hope our fans are as touched by this song as we were.”

Just before the video was released, the group celebrated surpassing the 150 million views mark on YouTube thanks to their ever-growing list of covers that has included everything from “Elvira” to “How Great Thou Art.”

And chances are the new cover will now make it into the Home Free set list as the group finishes up the European segment of their tour before returning to the states to play CMA Fest in Nashville on June 11.