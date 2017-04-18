Hunky Sam Hunt and his new bride make time for a romantic honeymoon

We all knew it was coming and we knew it was coming fast, but hearts were still breaking when Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler tied the knot on April 15. But now that the deal is done, we’re just curious about how the happy couple is celebrating their nuptials.

We still don’t know an actual destination, but we do know that Sam and Hannah were spotted in Atlanta on April 17 with suitcases in tow and ready to jet off for a romantic getaway. Dressed casually in jeans and sneakers, popular website Just Jared has photos that show the couple loading their luggage and preparing for the lengthy process of getting through check-in and security. They seem to be dressed more for adventure than relaxation, but then again, comfort is key when you’re going to be flying, so maybe they’re just settling in for a long flight.





Sam and Hannah have been very discreet about the details of their relationship, from courtship to the wedding, so it comes as no surprise that their honeymoon destination has not been disclosed. We do know that the pair are seasoned travelers and have already vacationed in locations as exotic as Hawaii, Mexico, the Dead Sea and Jerusalem.

The handsome and talented country star doesn’t have any shows on his schedule until the The Players Championship on May 9. His “15 in a 30” tour with Maren Morris and Chris Janson doesn’t kick off until June 1, so who knows how long the hot pair will be off enjoying their honeymoon.