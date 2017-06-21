If you aren’t paying attention, you’ll miss this country star’s big announcement

Yes, the engagement, wedding and baby announcements have been coming in a steady stream since late 2016, but we aren’t tired of them yet, especially when our country music community has come up with such unique ways to share their big news. But when it comes to discreet disclosure, talented and hunky Casey James just set a new standard.

Casey, who is notoriously protective of his personal life, has been fairly generous in sharing photos of his beautiful firstborn daughter, including images of them with matching hairdos. So it wasn’t surprising to see a new photo of the precious munchkin pop up on his timeline.





Wearing a pair of glasses and holding one of mommy and daddy’s books, it’s one of those humorous photos that puts a baby in an adult situation. So cute! But wait? What is she reading? Oh, the popular pregnancy book “What to Expect When You’re Expecting.” Must be the copy mom and dad had when they were expecting her.

But look closer. Something is up with the title of that book. And read Casey’s caption or, more importantly, his hashtags: “Caught my daughter catching up on some interesting reading. #daughter #reading #bigsister.”

Caught my daughter catching up on some interesting reading. #daughter #reading #bigsister A post shared by caseyjamesofficial (@caseyjamesofficial) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

Yes, apparently, Casey and wife Kelli are expecting their second child!

Thanks to someone’s clever thinking and some smart designing, the book title actually reads, “What to Expect When Your Mommy’s Expecting.”

Well done and congratulations Casey, Kelli and Baby Girl. And welcome to the country music baby boom!