It looks like this country star’s wife is praying for a little angel of her own

It seems like every young couple in country music is expecting right now, but one that actually isn’t is looking forward to being pregnant. Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard’s wife, Hayley, has a touch of baby fever and it appears she caught it much like her friend Lauren Akins did.

Hayley, who hosts one of the most inspiring and empowering Instagram pages for women we’ve seen (@TheVogueTrip), is currently in Malawi, Africa, with the GAIN Initiative group as an advocate for improved maternal and pediatric healthcare. And while we’ve seen that these trips can often be heartbreaking, they are also filled with hope — hope for the children they’re helping and hope for babies of their own.





RELATED: After a sad medical diagnosis, this country couple receives the ultimate miracle

In one photo that Hayley posted on her Instagram page, she shares the “little angel” she carries in a pouch on her back is “one of the lucky babies that survived childbirth in Malawi.” She goes on to say that “one precious life was lost last night because there was no one to perform a C-section.” Hayley explains that she’s in Malawi to see how GAIN is helping empower nurses with the skill sets they need so no more lives will be lost.

It is admirable work that we applaud the young woman for, and her closing statement has us smiling a little bigger.

“P.s. I can’t wait until we have babies so I can carry them like this,” she writes.

Oh yes, pretty Hayley. We saw that.

RELATED: Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard got some news he wasn’t expecting

We also saw how proud her husband, Tyler, is of his beautiful bride. In one Instagram post, he shared a photo of his wife’s accommodations in Africa compared to his in Las Vegas.

Where my amazing wife @hayley_hubbard slept last night in Africa while I held down the four seasons in Vegas. I'm so proud of her for being willing to be uncomfortable for a few weeks in order to help change the world for the better. She's always inspiring me and I'm so lucky to have the best team mate ever. A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on May 18, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

And, in a second post, he shared an image of Hayley, absolutely glowing with delight as she’s surrounded by the youngsters she’s visiting. He writes, “I promise you can’t fit more love into one picture. #HeartMelted.”

I promise you can't fit more love into one photo. #heartmelted A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on May 19, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Selfishly, we can’t wait to get an announcement from this sweet country couple, but again, we love and support the work that Hayley is doing to create a better world for the families in Malawi.