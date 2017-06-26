It’s the Gwen Stefani pic that is creating a social frenzy

It all started innocently enough. Country star Travis Tritt headed to his Twitter page on June 24 to share a pic of Gwen Stefani, who was attending a concert with Blake Shelton where Travis was also playing.
“Gwen Stefani is such a sweet lady,” Travis wrote. “It was a pleasure to meet her tonight!”
Most fans quickly responded favorably to the pic, instantly remarking about how amazing Gwen looked in the shot.
But then there were those who seemed to dwell on Gwen’s midsection, sparking unlikely rumors that the 47-year-old could be pregnant.
Wanna know what we think? We think Gwen looks amazing. And she and Blake look like they couldn’t be happier.
In fact, later that same night, Blake looked downright ecstatic when he stopped to take a pic with Travis and his son.