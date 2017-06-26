It’s the Gwen Stefani pic that is creating a social frenzy

It all started innocently enough. Country star Travis Tritt headed to his Twitter page on June 24 to share a pic of Gwen Stefani, who was attending a concert with Blake Shelton where Travis was also playing.

“Gwen Stefani is such a sweet lady,” Travis wrote. “It was a pleasure to meet her tonight!”

Most fans quickly responded favorably to the pic, instantly remarking about how amazing Gwen looked in the shot.





Love this! Wow! She looks Extra beautiful tonight. Blake's a lucky man — Molly (@EastTxNative) June 25, 2017

Love this pic!!!! A legend with a legend! — 🐝 Mags 🌻 (@southernmama02) June 25, 2017

Thank You for sharing 🙏 Gwen is sooo beautiful 🙌 — SHEFANI ❤️4EVER (@SG_BlakeandGwen) June 25, 2017

But then there were those who seemed to dwell on Gwen’s midsection, sparking unlikely rumors that the 47-year-old could be pregnant.

Is Gwen Stefani pregnant? I kinda thought she was too old and her stuff had dried up though. Idk pic.twitter.com/17vAVhFMXY — MICKEL (@ShitFaniHater) June 25, 2017

Is she really pregnant 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Maria (@MssalomeMaria) June 25, 2017

#TheVoice @gwenstefani is Gwen Stefani pregnant is she going to have a little baby Blake Shelton — I'M ALL THE WAY UP (@chris_drop) June 20, 2017

Wanna know what we think? We think Gwen looks amazing. And she and Blake look like they couldn’t be happier.

In fact, later that same night, Blake looked downright ecstatic when he stopped to take a pic with Travis and his son.