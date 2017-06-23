It’s the Joey+Rory movie scene that still takes our breath away

When the movie “To Joey with Love” premiered in movie theatres at the end of 2016, fans of Joey+Rory knew what they were getting themselves into as they grasped their popcorn in one hand and tissues in the other as they hesitantly went and took their seat.

Because heaven knew they already knew the end of the story.

But the movie, which aired on CMT for the first time in mid-June, also held within it countless scenes which made fans laugh and smile simply at the pure joy of it all. One of those scenes was in a doctor’s office as Joey Feek awaited news about the cancer battle she was in the midst of at the time. There she was, with the weight of the world on her shoulders, but all she could care about in that one solitary moment was the weight on her lap in the form of her baby Indiana.





As Joey went in to kiss Indiana, who was just a toddler at the time, the adorable little girl began wiping each kiss off in a playful manner. “Don’t you wipe my kisses off,” Joey told her little one, as she continued with this kissing game that was giving them both such a good laugh.

It’s that laugh we will remember ,and it’s those moments that taught us about how to find the sunshine when life gives us nothing but clouds. And now, years later, let it continue to teach us what it means to live and love.