It’s the Luke Bryan video he doesn’t want you to see

There was a time when country artists could do pretty much anything they wanted to do when they were up on stage. A concert stage was a safe place to be, surrounded by your most hardcore fans.

And then YouTube was invented, and all bets were off.

Luke Bryan has had to face this sad fact many times in his career since then, with his fans eagerly sharing his every clumsy, yet adorable move on YouTube for millions to see. Luke’s latest moment shared on YouTube involves some quite impressive yoga moves at a recent concert during his current “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour.”





“Just stretching the glutes,” he tells a crowd as he gets some good stretches in between songs. “This is the gluteus maximus. Don’t YouTube this shit. Y’all are going to get me in trouble.”

Of course, the moves — and the warning that came with them — were all in good fun, as Luke’s live shows have always been known for these impromptu moments. In the last three years, Luke has delighted more than five million fans while out on tour. And come January 2018, Luke will be back as he presents his wildly popular annual “Crash My Playa” event in Riviera Maya, Mexico.