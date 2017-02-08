Jamie Lynn’s husband shares update with fans following Maddie’s tragic ATV accident

It was one of the scariest and most heartbreaking moments we’ve heard yet.

On Feb. 5, Jamie Lynn Spears’ 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, had reportedly been involved in a horrifying ATV accident that left her hospitalized and in critical, yet stable condition.

Friends and family members weren’t sure whether or not Maddie would ever be the same, let alone wake up. However, she regained consciousness on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at a hospital in New Orleans with her parents at her bedside, according to PEOPLE.





The hospital where Maddie is staying told PEOPLE in a statement provided by a Spears family rep that the child “is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.”

The statement goes onto explain that “doctors were able to remove the ventilator on Tuesday” and that Maddie is “awake and talking.” She “continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely, but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

The good news has Maddie’s stepfather, Jamie Watson (Jamie Lynn’s husband), feeling both positive and grateful. On Feb. 7, he took to Instagram to thank fans for their support and also gave an update on Maddie’s condition.

“Thank you to everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y’all so much,” he captioned alongside a photo of a shirt that read, “Believe in miracles.”

Prior to regaining consciousness, Maddie’s grandfather, Jamie Lynn’s dad Jamie, and aunt, pop star Britney Spears, asked fans to keep their family in their prayers.

On Feb. 5, Maddie was driving the Polaris off-road vehicle on her family’s property. In attempt to avoid driving into a drainage ditch, she overcorrected, causing the ATV to enter the pond. The ATV was, then, submerged under water, as her mother and stepfather failed to rescue her, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department. Authorities were able to free Maddie once they arrived on the scene.

We’re so glad to hear that Maddie is on the mend!