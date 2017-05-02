Jana Kramer has reportedly reunited with a part of her past

It’s been a tough year for Jana Kramer. The sweet country singer has had her personal life exposed for all the world to see—from her terrifying abusive relationship with her late ex-husband Michael Gambino to the infidelity and separation from her current husband, Michael Caussin, who ended up in a rehab facility.

But through it all, Jana has proven she is nothing if not strong. And now it appears she is moving forward.

E! News is reporting that the beautiful brunette was spotted with her ex over the weekend after she threw out the opening pitch at Dodger Stadium. Jana displayed some impressive pitching skills. While many guest pitchers stand a little forward of the mound because of the considerable distance to home plate, Jana stood right on the peak and seemed to have no problem getting it to the base without even a bounce.





Okay here's my attempt at pitching!!! #Firstpitch @dodgers !!!! #la A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Apr 30, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Afterward, E! New confirms, she was hanging out with Michael.

Fans will recall that the country singer has continued to wear her wedding band since their separation, implying that a divorce wasn’t necessarily imminent. Jana has never stated that divorce was even her intention, so it is quite possible that she is, to paraphrase country legend Tammy Wynette, standing by her man.

And once again, tiny little Jana Kramer’s herculean strength shines through.