Jana Kramer makes a confession about her past relationship many can relate to

When Jana Kramer opened up about her abusive relationship with her first husband, Michael Gambino, it seemed like the petite actress-turned-singer would finally be able to move on. However, she is still dealing with the emotional scars and asking herself questions.

In an interview with Riverside, California’s “Press Enterprise,” Jana admitted that she thought she brought the abuse on herself. “I literally thought it was my fault,” she said. “I would go to the store and buy something as simple as milk when I was only supposed to buy something else and it would set him off. It was crazy.”





RELATED: A teary-eyed Jana Kramer discusses narrowly escaping death

Jana, who was recently presented the Voice of Empowerment Award from Safe Horizons for coming forward about her past, admitted that the most difficult thing was actually telling her story. But she also said, “…once you do, you will find comfort in connecting with others. The more one person talks about it, it gives courage to another person to talk about it.”

As a recording artist, Jana obviously wanted to channel her pain and story into her music; however, her former record label wasn’t on board. “They just want to paint you as one thing and one thing only,” she said. “I think it’s really unfair to the artist because they aren’t able to be creative and now that I’ve broken away from that I am excited to have a new sound and new material.”

RELATED: Jana Kramer faces a new year with hope and optimism after a painful past

No release date has been announced for a new single or album from Jana yet, but we aren’t expecting it to be completely about the heartbreak she’s had in her life, which could also include her separation from her husband Michael Caussin. Remember, in January of 2016, she delivered her beautiful baby girl, Jolie, and that little ray of sunshine has surely inspired some musical magic.